Jeep Wrangler exits Europe, replacement already lined up

Jeep Wrangler will gradually exit the European market by 2026, Jeep has confirmed. According to the American brand, the decision mainly reflects the evolving regulatory environment in Europe. Ever-stricter emissions rules make it increasingly difficult to sustain sales of a vehicle like the Wrangler in the region. The phase-out will not happen overnight. Instead, Jeep will carry it out progressively, aligning the move with a broader transition toward models better suited to European regulations.

While leaving European price lists, the Jeep Wrangler remains a cornerstone of the brand on a global scale. In the United States, it once again ranked as the best-selling off-road vehicle in 2025, underlining its continued importance to North American buyers. In Europe, however, the Wrangler has always faced a more complex positioning. Its large dimensions and highly specialized off-road nature make it less compatible with local infrastructure and driving habits.

Taking up its legacy will be the Jeep Recon, a new off-road model set to debut soon. Inspired by the spirit of the Wrangler, the Recon reinterprets that formula with a more modern and urban-focused approach. Initially planned as a fully electric vehicle, the Recon will also be offered with a hybrid powertrain, broadening its appeal and market potential.

Jeep has also reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Europe, confirming continued investment in strategic models such as the Wagoneer S. For now, the brand has not disclosed any concrete plans regarding a fully electric Wrangler.

In North America, Stellantis has announced an equally significant strategic shift. In the United States, plug-in hybrid variants will gradually be phased out, as they no longer align closely with local demand. Models set to leave the lineup include the Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica, and the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV. In their place, Jeep and other group brands will focus on traditional hybrids, fully electric powertrains, and range-extender solutions, which they see as better suited to the needs of the U.S. and Canadian markets. At the same time, the group will continue updating key models such as the Grand Wagoneer and the Ram 1500.