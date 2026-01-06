Ram 1500 REV Limited caught testing ahead of its 2026 debut

Road testing of the Ram 1500 REV is intensifying ahead of its expected 2026 launch. A prototype of the Limited version was recently photographed by MoparInsiders in a parking lot during the validation phase, offering a close look at what stands as one of the most important launches in the brand’s modern history.

Ram 1500 REV takes shape: Limited prototype spotted during testing

Unlike most electric pickups currently on the market, Ram has opted for a range-extended solution. The system pairs a 92-kWh liquid-cooled battery with a 130-kW onboard generator powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The combustion engine does not drive the wheels. Instead, it generates electricity to support the battery and electric motors when needed, reducing range anxiety while still allowing the truck to operate as a pure EV during daily driving.

Thanks to this architecture, the Ram 1500 REV achieves an estimated total driving range of about 690 miles. Performance figures are equally impressive, with 647 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque enabling a 0–60 mph sprint in roughly 4.5 seconds.

Ram emphasizes that the REV does not sacrifice traditional pickup capabilities. Maximum payload reaches 2,626 pounds, while towing capacity climbs to 14,000 pounds. Both figures lead the segment among electrified pickups, outperforming fully battery-electric rivals.

Charging flexibility covers every available option, from Level 1 home charging to 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 145 kW. Using fast charging, the truck can recover approximately 50 miles of range in just ten minutes.

Another notable feature is its ability to supply electrical power when the main grid is unavailable. Depending on usage, the Ram 1500 REV can power external devices for up to 30 consecutive days, making it especially useful for contractors, campers, or during power outages.

Inside, the Limited trim fully embraces digitalization, with more than 50 inches of combined displays. The dashboard is dominated by a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, while an optional 10.25-inch passenger display allows independent control of streaming content, navigation, and entertainment.

The pickup offers multiple driving modes, including Electric+, E-Save, and Eco, along with performance-focused eAWD and eSport settings. One-Pedal Driving uses regenerative braking to slow the vehicle while recharging the battery. In addition, the Hands-Free Active Driving Assist system enables autonomous driving on approved highways.

Production of the Ram 1500 REV will begin at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in the second quarter of 2026. As a result, more details about the model are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.