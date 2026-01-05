What a 400-horsepower Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio could look like

Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy is preparing to take on one of the most ambitious challenges for the future of the Biscione. The STLA Medium platform will underpin the next generation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, scheduled to arrive toward the end of 2027. This new model will represent a clear evolution over the current Tonale, not only in terms of size, length is expected to reach around 4.6 meters, but also in its overall design philosophy.

The most intriguing aspect concerns the range-topping variant. The most likely technical configuration would build on the plug-in hybrid system already proven within the group on models such as the Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered and the DS 9. This setup combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged PureTech four-cylinder engine with electric motors and currently delivers up to 360 horsepower.

Next-gen Alfa Romeo Tonale set for 2027 on STLA Medium platform

However, Alfa Romeo could push even further for the Quadrifoglio version. Through targeted software updates, more powerful electric units, and specific optimizations to the combustion engine, reaching the 400-horsepower threshold appears achievable without radical engineering changes. Such a figure would align perfectly with the prestige and heritage associated with the iconic green four-leaf clover.

Meanwhile, expectations are also growing in the United States, where enthusiasts have already begun imagining the shape of the future sporty SUV. Moparinsiders recently published a series of interpretive renders that envision a sharper and more aggressive design language compared with the current Tonale. Taut lines, more pronounced aerodynamic elements, larger air intakes, and a visibly lower ride height would define the visual identity of the high-performance version.

In this context, Alfa Romeo’s new design direction could find its ultimate expression in the Quadrifoglio variant. Exclusive details and dedicated finishes would further emphasize the model’s premium positioning.

At the same time, a temporary coexistence with the current Tonale cannot be ruled out. This scenario appears especially plausible if the new model launches under a different name and adopts a more upmarket positioning. Such a strategy would allow Alfa Romeo to cover multiple segments within the compact SUV market simultaneously.

From a strategic standpoint, an Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio would serve as a crucial weapon against well-established competitors in the sporty SUV segment. At the same time, it would help reinforce the brand’s performance-oriented identity in an era increasingly dominated by electrification.

Beyond hybrid variants, the lineup should also include fully electric versions, further confirming the technological transition currently underway. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether these hypotheses will materialize in Stellantis’ concrete plans for Alfa Romeo in the coming years.