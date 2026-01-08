Jeep begins delivering the updated Grand Cherokee to dealerships

The first updated Jeep Grand Cherokee models have begun arriving at U.S. dealerships, bringing a series of changes that make one of the brand’s most iconic vehicles even more modern and versatile. Five years after the launch of the fifth generation, the Grand Cherokee evolves without losing its identity. This update is not a revolution, but rather a carefully refined refresh that improves performance, comfort, and technology while preserving the SUV’s rugged and instantly recognizable character.

The most significant update is the new 2.0-liter Hurricane4 turbocharged inline-four engine. Compact yet powerful, this unit delivers 324 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, providing quicker acceleration and improved efficiency compared with the traditional V6. Paired with the new eight-speed 880RE TorqueFlite automatic transmission, it ensures smooth shifts and strong low-end response. In everyday driving, this translates into better urban responsiveness, safer highway passing, and a driving range that can exceed 500 miles on a full tank. Selected models can tow up to 6,400 pounds, confirming that towing capability remains unchanged.

Buyers who prefer proven solutions can still opt for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, available on base trims. With 293 horsepower and a well-established reputation for reliability, it continues to appeal to Jeep customers who value simplicity, durability, and peace of mind.

The cabin also benefits from targeted updates. A new 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows over-the-air updates. Jeep redesigned the center console to make controls more intuitive, while relocating the start button for easier access. Outside, refreshed headlights, redesigned bumpers, and a more cohesive grille give the SUV a cleaner, more contemporary look without compromising Jeep’s unmistakable design identity.

Built in the United States, the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee remains a well-rounded offering, available as a two-row model, the three-row Grand Cherokee L, and the electrified 4xe. This update not only makes the SUV more advanced and capable, but also keeps it true to its roots, reinforcing its position as one of the most solid and versatile choices in the midsize SUV segment for buyers seeking style, comfort, and performance in a single package.