Ram 1500 SRT TRX is back with 777 HP and reclaims the crown of gas pickups

Ram has announced the return of the iconic TRX with a short film titled “Resurrection,” presented by Tim Kuniskis, head of the American brands and the SRT Performance, North America Marketing, and Retail Strategy divisions. The dramatic jump featured in the video was executed without any use of artificial intelligence, relying entirely on skill, instinct, and raw courage.

Thanks to major performance upgrades, the Ram 1500 SRT TRX once again claims the title of the most powerful and fastest gasoline-powered production pickup ever built, reclaiming the crown in the half-ton segment. After redefining the market at its 2021 debut and following a brief production pause, the TRX now returns to dominate its category once again.

Ram revives the TRX with a 777-HP HEMI V8 and extreme off-road performance

Following the comeback of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in the Ram 1500 lineup, the TRX also marks the return of another American icon: the legendary supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8. This super truck delivers class-leading figures, producing 777 horsepower and 990 Nm of torque, outperforming its closest rival by 57 hp and 55 Nm.

Power flows through a high-torque TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission paired with a permanent active transfer case that ensures constant all-wheel drive. With standard Launch Control, the TRX accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 118 mph.

“We started 2025 with a simple rallying cry, three words and three letters: The Last Tenth and LFG. Our first moves were to bring back the legendary HEMI V-8 and relaunch SRT Performance,” Kuniskis said. “So would anyone really bet against the return of TRX? But reviving the name is not enough. Ram set the benchmark five years ago with 702 horsepower, and that bar was challenged. SRT does not live in limbo; we aim higher. Seven hundred twenty-one horsepower was not enough. Seven hundred seventy-seven horsepower is the target. And it means more than power alone, it signals an awakening and a new path forward.”

Customers can choose the Bloodshot Night Edition, which celebrates the return of the flagship pickup with a striking two-tone design featuring a Blacktop upper section and a Flame Red center stripe on the hood. The exterior includes exclusive graphics and beadlock-capable wheels, while the interior showcases carbon-fiber trim with red accents.

Inside, the TRX delivers unmatched luxury for the segment. Equipment includes heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, heated and reclining rear seats, leather and suede upholstery, a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. For the first time, the TRX also comes standard with the Level 2+ Hands-Free Active Drive Assist system.

The suspension setup features second-generation Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers, independent front suspension with active damping, and a Dana 60 rear axle. Suspension travel reaches 33 cm at the front and 35 cm at the rear, while ground clearance stands at 29 cm.

The Ram 1500 SRT TRX 2027 will arrive in the second half of 2026 with a starting price of $99,995, offering the best horsepower-per-dollar ratio among premium off-road full-size pickups.