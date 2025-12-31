Dodge Charger wins 2026 Car of the Year thanks to its multi-energy lineup

The Dodge Charger has earned the 2026 Car of the Year title from the Detroit Free Press, capping a standout awards season for the eighth generation of the American muscle car. The recognition highlights the model’s multi-energy strategy, which blends Dodge’s combustion-engine heritage with a new era of high-performance electric driving.

The lineup includes the Charger Scat Pack with the Sixpack engine, aimed at buyers who favor traditional power, and the fully electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which pushes zero-emissions performance to a new level. Dodge offers both versions with either two or four doors and standard all-wheel drive.

Dodge Charger named 2026 Car of the Year by Detroit Free Press

“The American muscle car lives on, evolving into something new and wonderful in the new Dodge Charger,” wrote Detroit Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan. “Want the convenience of home charging and the relentless, instant acceleration of a 670-horsepower electric vehicle? The Charger Daytona delivers. Prefer the sound and feel of a 550-horsepower gasoline engine? The Charger has you covered.”

In 2026, the Charger also celebrates its 60th anniversary, a milestone that aligns with the launch of its most radical generation yet. Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, developed in Michigan, underpins this transformation, providing powertrain flexibility without sacrificing interior space or onboard technology.

“The multi-energy STLA Large architecture developed by Stellantis in Michigan passes its first real test with flying colors, and at breathtaking speed, in the gasoline Charger and the electric Charger Daytona,” Phelan added. “Buyers can choose between powertrains and body styles, with strong points on both sides, including spacious, comfortable interiors and an advanced, user-friendly infotainment system.”

The Detroit Free Press award adds to an already impressive list of honors. The Sixpack-powered Charger earned Car of the Year at the TopGear.com US Car Awards 2026 and Vehicle of the Year 2025 from The Detroit News. The lineup also secured Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems and Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX, while reaching the final three for North American Car of the Year 2026.

“From the 670-horsepower electric Charger Daytona to the 420- and 550-horsepower gasoline models, the new Charger lineup delivers the power, performance, and attitude that define Dodge, while positioning the brand to lead the muscle car segment into the future,” said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.