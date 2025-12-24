Jeep Cherokee returns as one of the most awaited models of 2026

The Jeep Cherokee will officially return to the market with the 2026 model year, bringing back one of the most important names in the brand’s history after its discontinuation in 2023. Jeep decided to revive the Cherokee following a sharp decline in sales, choosing to relaunch the model with an entirely new generation developed from the ground up. The new Cherokee aims to play a strategic role within the lineup and to strengthen Jeep’s presence in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment, especially in the United States. The first units should reach North American dealerships soon, while full availability is expected in early 2026.

From an industrial standpoint, production will start at the Toluca plant in Mexico, a facility with extensive experience building Jeep and Stellantis models. This decision will support the high volumes required for the central role the Cherokee must play in Jeep’s U.S. growth strategy.

Jeep Cherokee returns in 2026 with a new hybrid-focused generation

The most significant change concerns the powertrain, as the 2026 Jeep Cherokee will focus heavily on electrification. Current indications point to a lineup based entirely on hybrid powertrains, centered on a full hybrid system that pairs a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with electric motors. Total output should reach around 210 horsepower, delivering enough torque to ensure solid performance both on the road and off it. Jeep will pair the system with an automatic eCVT transmission, while all-wheel drive should come standard or at least remain widely available across the range, in true Jeep fashion. Estimated fuel consumption stands at around 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 km), with total driving range approaching 497 miles (800 km).

At the same time, Jeep will offer a well-structured trim lineup. An entry-level version will focus on balancing price and equipment, followed by the Laredo and Limited trims, which will raise the bar in terms of technology, comfort, and interior quality. At the top of the range, the Overland version will emphasize premium materials, comprehensive equipment, and advanced driver-assistance systems. Every variant should feature a thoroughly updated cabin, including large digital displays, the latest Uconnect infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a noticeably higher level of perceived quality than before.

As for pricing, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee should start at around $36,000–$37,000 in the United States for the base version. Higher trims could approach or exceed $45,000. This positioning places the Cherokee squarely against rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Bronco Sport.

With the 2026 Cherokee, Jeep aims to bridge the gap between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee, relaunching a historic name in a modern, electrified form. Its success will play a key role in supporting the brand’s ambition to approach one million vehicles sold per year in the United States, making this return one of Jeep’s most important moves in recent years.