Stellantis: full lineup of upcoming electric vehicles revealed

Although there is currently a decline in sales, electric cars are seen as the future of the automotive industry. Many manufacturers are preparing for this transition, and Stellantis, with its 15 brands including Leapmotor, is preparing to launch a series of new vehicles in the coming years. For this reason, we have compiled a list of upcoming Stellantis electric cars in the next few months or years.

Alfa Romeo Giulia EV (2026)

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia is expected for 2026. This will be only electric and, if the same strategy as Stelvio is followed, also in EREV version. This includes a small combustion engine, used however as a generator to recharge the battery. In this case, the range can reach up to 1,000 km. The new Giulia EV will have different versions, including a base 350 horsepower, a Veloce with about 800 HP, and the Quadrifoglio, which should offer over 1,000 horsepower. The new Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform and will offer ultra-fast 800-volt charging.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio EV (2025)

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive during 2025, a year before the Giulia. This will also be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and will be available in both electric and EREV versions, with range extender. The range, in this case, will be about 1,000 km on a single charge, while the electric version should guarantee over 700 km of range. Stelvio will have different versions, including the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio with more than 1,000 HP.

Chrysler crossover (2026)

After a series of squabbles between Chrysler‘s founder’s great-grandson and Stellantis, the automotive group announced that a new brand’s vehicle will arrive in 2026. And it was about time, given that only the Pacifica minivan is currently available in the range. The car manufacturer has stated that it will be different from the Airflow concept shown in recent years. According to the latest rumors, it will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will be based on the Jeep Compass. The electric motor should have 390 horsepower, while the range should be between 500 and 700 km on a single charge.

Dodge Charger Daytona (2024)

A few days ago, the online configurator for ordering the Dodge Charger Daytona was made available, with the first deliveries expected by the end of 2024. The new Charger is available in two- and four-door versions and two different engines. The R/T version delivers 496 horsepower, while the Scat Pack 670 horsepower. The Charger Daytona is based on the STLA Large platform and the 400-volt architecture allows charging times, from 20 to 80 percent, in about 28 minutes. The 93.9 kWh battery guarantees a range of 510 km for the R/T and 420 km for the Scat Pack.

Ferrari EV (2025)

Although not part of the Stellantis Group, its chairman John Elkann owns both companies. This will be the first electric Ferrari and, as confirmed by its CEO, will debut “in the fourth quarter of 2025”. Benedetto Vigna also said that “it will be very very fast”, and we had no doubt about this. At the moment there is not much information about it, as the Prancing Horse does not let news leak out. However, we now know that Jony Ive, former Apple designer, will take care of the vehicle’s interiors, including the steering wheel.

Jeep Wagoneer S (2024)

Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand’s first electric vehicle. Expected for 2024, its official debut has been postponed to a date to be determined “until it’s perfect”, as stated by Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep. Jeep Wagoneer S will have a 600 HP dual-motor configuration and a range of about 480 km. The price of the Launch Edition starts at $71,995.

Jeep Wrangler EV (2028)

Jeep Wrangler will have a fully electric version in 2028. This should be similar to the Magneto concept, a sort of futuristic Wrangler Rubicon. The combined power is 285 horsepower, driven by four battery packs. This should have state-of-the-art autonomous driving.

Jeep Recon (2024)

Jeep Recon will be an electric SUV with impressive dimensions and unprecedented off-road capabilities. The electric SUV will also have removable windows and doors. The electric Recon should have a 600 HP engine, but there is no information on the range yet. Production is expected by the end of 2024.

Maserati Grecale Folgore (2024)

The new Grecale Folgore crossover will be very important for Maserati‘s electric range, which is currently struggling with sales down 50%. The electric motor delivers 557 horsepower, while the range on a single charge reaches 500 km. In the United States, it is not expected before 2024.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore (2024)

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore mounts a trio of electric motors capable of delivering a combined power of 818 HP, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The 83 kWh battery allows it to travel about 390 km on a single charge, although it could be less if you have a heavy right foot.

RAM 1500 REV (2024)

Ram‘s electric pickup has the traditional style of the gasoline version, but with redesigned front and rear. RAM 1500 REV is based on the STLA Frame platform and is equipped with all-wheel drive and should have a 654 horsepower engine. The battery should have a capacity of 168 kWh, which will allow the pickup to travel about 560 km on a single charge. The RAM 1500 REV should later also arrive in a version with range extender.