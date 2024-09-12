Dodge launches custom configurator for 2024 Charger Daytona EV

Dodge has launched a new online configurator for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona line, accessible on the official Dodge.com website. This tool allows for simple and intuitive customization of the e-muscle car, adapting it to personal preferences. The configurator offers an immersive experience, allowing potential buyers to model the vehicle according to their tastes before finalizing the purchase.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, new online configurator available

The configurator includes the two versions of the Charger Daytona: the R/T and the Scat Pack. Potential customers have the opportunity to thoroughly examine the various options and features offered, choosing from a range of exterior colors, wheel designs, and interior finishes.

The configurator for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, with a starting price of $59,595, allows customers to customize their vehicle. Among the available options, the Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade stands out, which increases power up to 496 horsepower. Customers can also enhance the vehicle with a range of optional features, including exclusive body colors, sophisticated wheel designs, and luxury interior packages.

The Scat Pack version, with a base price of $73,190, is aimed at high-performance enthusiasts thanks to the Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade, which delivers an impressive 670 horsepower. The configurator for this model offers additional sporty options such as the Track Package, three-season tires, and various interior improvements, including the Carbon & Suede package. The First Edition variants of the Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack, both fully electric and in coupe configuration, will be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario. They are expected to be available at dealerships in the last quarter of 2024.

This marks the beginning of a new era for the brand, which is introducing its first electric muscle car to the market, also the first of its kind in the world. However, this innovation hasn’t been well-received by many muscle car enthusiasts, mainly due to its “fake roar”. But there’s no need to worry, because by the end of 2025, the new generation with an internal combustion engine will also make its market debut.