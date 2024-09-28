Apple’s Jony Ive to design Ferrari’s first electric car interior

It’s certainly no mystery that Ferrari is building its first 100% electric car. Very few details about the vehicle have been released, but as weeks go by, some information is coming to light. For example, who will be the interior designer of the Prancing Horse’s first BEV.

Former iPhone designer Jony Ive to work on interiors of first electric Ferrari

Obviously, it’s a big name from the hi-tech world, straight from Silicon Valley. Apple enthusiasts certainly know his name and face perfectly: we’re talking about Jony Ive, probably the most important man behind the iPhone’s design, a device that in its own way changed the world. Ive designed the very first iPhone alongside Steve Jobs in 2007 and then followed its development up to iPhone 11, released in 2019. His name is also linked to the iMac, iPod, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch, not to mention a host of accessories. In short, he’s one of the men who shaped Apple not in its golden age, but in its platinum era, the era in which the company grew the most in its history.

Today, 5 years after leaving Apple, Ive is building an empire on his own, overseeing projects with his design company LoveForm. The company has been involved in the relaunch of Airbnb, collaborated with Moncler to create a line of clothing and accessories, but now there’s persistent talk of an engagement from Maranello. According to a recent New York Times article, Ive will be in charge of designing the internal screen of the new electric Ferrari, as well as the steering wheel.

It seems that John Elkann, Ferrari’s Chairman, wanted Ive because of the work he did with the Apple Watch. The designer managed to transform an analog object into a digital device, and that’s exactly what the Prancing Horse wants to achieve with the interior of its first electric car. Now we’re even more curious to see what the first BEV from the Maranello car manufacturer will look like, with its interior details conceived by one of the most important and renowned designers in the world.