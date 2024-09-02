Chrysler Pacifica 2025: here are the main updates for the minivan

For more than four decades, Chrysler has been at the forefront of the minivan segment—a category the brand itself pioneered. Chrysler continues to set the standard in this class with its 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and 2025 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid models, offering unparalleled combinations of innovation, luxury, user-friendly technology, and performance.

Chrysler Pacifica offers available all-wheel drive (AWD) capability paired with the class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, as well as the available Stow ‘n Vac system. Pacifica was the first with optional Amazon Fire TV built into the Uconnect Theater system for rear seats, and an available interior FamCAM feature offers a top-down view of rear-facing child seat occupants. The Pacifica range includes the premium Pinnacle model, which features the most luxurious interior in its class. Chrysler Pacifica also offers the most standard safety features of any vehicle in its class, greater storage capacity than full-size SUVs, and is the best road trip minivan in its class.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, offers up to 2.9 Le/100 km, an all-electric range of 51 kilometers, and a total range of 835 kilometers. Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid offers a no-compromise solution for consumers considering battery electric technology, alleviating range anxiety and providing peace of mind to customers through an innovative dual-motor electrically variable transmission (EVT) eFlite designed by Stellantis paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is the only minivan eligible for a $5,000 federal zero-emission vehicle (iZEV) credit and additional provincial electric vehicle rebates.

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is designed to offer a smooth driving experience, without the driver having to select between electric and hybrid modes. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can help charge the battery during braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking feature. A Max Regeneration cluster messaging icon is standard for the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid to keep drivers informed of the system’s increased regeneration.

The Chrysler Pacifica range with the 2025 Model Year now includes an available Select model for gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Limited model available only in gasoline, and Pinnacle models available with both gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The popular S design is now standard on the Pacifica Limited and optional on the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select with Premium Group. Premium Group, optional on Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select, includes S Appearance, Safety Sphere Group, Uconnect Theater and Sound Group, Premium integrated console with wireless charging, and dual-pane sunroof. Additionally, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, one-touch second-row windows, universal garage door opener, and premium floor mats are now added as standard on all Select models.