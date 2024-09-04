Chrysler, founder’s great-grandson: “Stellantis misunderstood my request”

Frank B. Rhodes Jr., great-grandson of Chrysler founder Walter P. Chrysler, was recently involved in a dispute with Stellantis and Carlos Tavares, whom he had asked to sell the brand to bring it back to its former success. Rhodes Jr. was subsequently disappointed by Stellantis’ response, which was released publicly, while he had personally sent a letter to Tavares and Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler and Ram. Now, he has decided to further clarify the situation, which may have been misunderstood by some.

Chrysler: the founder’s great-grandson clarifies some aspects of his letter to Stellantis

Rhodes Jr.‘s request, or rather dream, was to see brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Plymouth, and Mopar under American management, to bring these brands back to where they deserve to be. Some, likely including Stellantis, interpreted this request as a personal offer to buy back the Chrysler brand, but that’s not the case. The request was more like a call for help, an invitation to some American company to “bring back” these brands to America again.

In a recent statement to Mopar Insiders, Rhodes Jr. clarified: “My letter to Stellantis gave the wrong impression that I personally want to buy Chrysler and the other affiliated brands. This is not my goal, but rather to bring this American company back under American ownership. In my opinion, the best way is to involve the union in employee ownership.” In short, Rhodes Jr. has hinted that, despite Stellantis’ refusal to sell its brands, he won’t give up easily.

Following these controversies, Chrysler announced the arrival of new vehicles, including the MY2025 Pacifica and a new crossover coming in 2026 or 2027. This, as well as the successor to the Dodge Durango, will be assembled at Stellantis’ Windsor plant in Canada. If this is the case, concerns about declining production at Stellantis plants in the United States will intensify even further, following recent difficulties.