New Chrysler SUV to be based on 2026 Jeep Compass, expected late 2026 release

The new Jeep Compass is expected to debut on the market during 2026. Regarding this model, according to the latest rumors, the vehicle will also serve as the basis for the future Chrysler SUV that will arrive on the market between 2026 and 2027 and will be produced at the Windsor plant in Canada.

The future Chrysler SUV will be based on the new Jeep Compass

Sam Fiorani, Global Vice President of Auto Forecast Solutions, a provider of global automotive forecast databases and planning solutions for automakers and suppliers, has released this news. It’s worth remembering that Chrysler hasn’t launched a new model since 2017, when the new generation of its Pacifica minivan debuted.

According to Sam Fiorani, the new Chrysler SUV will be built on the STLA Medium platform, the same one that will underpin the new Jeep Compass. The new Peugeot 3008 also uses this architecture. Given the platform, it’s now possible to know in advance some aspects of Chrysler‘s future model. First, it’s worth saying that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the SUV were equipped with an electrified powertrain, as the architecture supports combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

It’s also possible to get an idea of the dimensions of this Chrysler SUV based on the new Jeep Compass. STLA Medium is a modular platform. Therefore, it can have dimensions ranging from 4.3 meters to 4.9 meters in length and a wheelbase between 2.7 and 2.9 meters. Finally, the architecture supports batteries with a capacity of up to 98 kWh, allowing for electric ranges that can vary from 500 to 700 km. As for the powertrain, it can reach 390 horsepower. The launch of Chrysler‘s new premium SUV should take place between late 2026 and early 2027, according to Sam Fiorani, right after the arrival of the new generation Jeep Compass on the markets.