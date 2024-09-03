New Chrysler crossover to launch in 2026: first details revealed

Recently, there has been much talk about Chrysler, following criticisms made by Frank B. Rhodes Jr. against Stellantis and Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Group. In essence, the great-grandson of Chrysler’s founder criticized the current management and had asked Tavares to sell the brand, as it deserves better. In the current lineup, in fact, there is only one vehicle: the Pacifica minivan.

However, a brand like Chrysler deserves better, there’s no doubt about that. Stellantis responded to Rhodes Jr.‘s words, saying they have no intention of getting rid of any of their brands, despite Tavares’ recent statements suggesting otherwise. Until now, there had been talk of upcoming vehicles from Chrysler, without going into too much detail. In fact, there was no official roadmap. Probably also due to the recent controversies, the brand wanted to calm the waters by announcing the arrival of a new vehicle.

Chrysler will produce a new crossover from 2026 at the Stellantis plant in Windsor

According to the latest rumors, Chrysler plans to start production of a new two-row crossover at the Windsor plant starting in 2026. This new model will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, a modular platform unveiled in 2023. The STLA Medium is designed to support vehicles with lengths between 169.3 and 192.9 inches (4,300-4,900 mm). This platform is versatile and should be used for a wide range of vehicles, contributing to the evolution of the Chrysler line towards more modern and electrification-oriented models.

Models on the STLA Medium EV platform are scheduled to have a battery pack of up to 98 kWh, which can provide a range of up to 700 km according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. Stellantis has also stated that they will be offered with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and will have power outputs ranging from 215 to 387 horsepower. Apparently, however, this vehicle will have nothing to do with the Airflow concept shown by Chrysler in recent years.

This only fuels the curiosity of enthusiasts. In recent days, Chrysler has also announced news regarding the new generation of Pacifica Model Year 2025. Additionally, the Windsor plant will host not only the production of Chrysler’s new crossover, but also the new generation of Dodge Durango, also planned for 2026.