Fiat Grizzly twins are coming to America, but not as simple rebadges

Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will provide the foundation for two of the vehicles Chrysler plans to use to rebuild its US lineup. Reports from Stellantis’ closed-door 2026 Investor Day product preview identify the American models as Arrow and Arrow Cross. They will arrive after the Fiat versions and share their basic architecture, but Chrysler intends to give them enough visual and interior differentiation to avoid creating simple rebadges.

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Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will spawn distinct Chrysler models for the US

The relationship follows the two Fiat body styles. The Chrysler Arrow will reportedly draw from the Grizzly Fastback and retain its sleeker roofline, while the Arrow Cross will use the more conventional Grizzly SUV as its starting point. Fiat lists the Grizzly at 4.4 meters, or about 14.4 feet, long and the Fastback at 4.5 meters, or roughly 14.8 feet. Stellantis has confirmed that two upcoming Chrysler models will start below $30,000, putting them at the affordable end of the brand’s future range.

Both Fiats use Stellantis’ cost-focused Smart Car architecture, which already supports vehicles such as the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera. Stellantis plans to manufacture the Grizzly family in Morocco, and reports indicate the Chrysler derivatives will come from the same production base for export to North America. Fiat will offer gasoline, mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrains depending on the market, while Chrysler has not yet detailed the US engine lineup.

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Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles has pushed back against the idea that Chrysler will simply change the badges. Chrysler exterior design chief Irina Zavatski is working alongside the Fiat team and reportedly has considerable freedom to modify the vehicles. The front-end treatment, lighting, body details, materials and cabin presentation should help establish a separate Chrysler identity.

That approach also reflects lessons from the Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale, two closely related models that received relatively limited visual differentiation.

Arrow and Arrow Cross will give Chrysler access to lower-priced, high-volume segments after years of relying heavily on the Pacifica. A larger midsize crossover will complete the three-model expansion below the minivan. Reports identify that vehicle as the Airflow, built around the new multi-energy STLA One architecture and expected to support several powertrain types.

Stellantis describes Chrysler as a profitable regional brand that needs greater market coverage. Sharing Fiat engineering keeps development costs under control, while stronger Chrysler-specific design should prevent Arrow and Arrow Cross from feeling like imported Fiats with different badges.