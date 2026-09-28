Jeep confirms Paris Motor Show appearance away from the main Stellantis display

Jeep will attend the 2026 Paris Motor Show through Groupe Neubauer, which will bring the brand’s vehicles to a dedicated stand from October 12 through October 18. The French dealership network will manage Jeep’s presence, while Stellantis will bring eight other brands together in its main exhibition area. Visitors will therefore still find Jeep at the show, with a display focused primarily on models currently available for sale.

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Jeep heads to the 2026 Paris Motor Show outside the main Stellantis stand

Stellantis has announced a 5,340-square-meter display in Hall 4 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where more than 60 vehicles and nine concept cars will appear. Alfa Romeo will share the area with Citroën and DS, while Fiat, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot and Leapmotor will also occupy spaces within the group’s stand.

Expected debuts include the Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, along with the Lancia Gamma and DS N°7. Leapmotor will also bring the B03 and D19 SUV, while Opel will showcase the Corsa GSE. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano will attend the brand press conferences according to the program announced by the company in September.

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Neubauer’s display will instead give visitors direct access to Jeep vehicles and the people who sell them in France. The stand will allow potential customers to examine the models and discuss available powertrains with dealership staff, effectively bringing part of the showroom experience directly to the Paris Motor Show.

Neubauer’s current Jeep lineup includes the Avenger and new Compass, two models that show how much the brand’s European range has changed. The Avenger combines its fully electric version with gasoline and hybrid powertrains, while the new Compass lineup also includes a plug-in hybrid. Neubauer also offers the Renegade and Jeep’s larger models, including the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee with plug-in hybrid powertrains. The vehicles selected for the Paris stand, however, should not be confused with the distributor’s entire catalog.

Groupe Neubauer arrives at the event with more than 120 years of activity and a network of 51 dealerships representing 26 automotive and motorcycle brands. The company operates across Paris and the Île-de-France region, where it also handles servicing and used vehicles. Jeep already forms part of that portfolio through locations including Paris’ 15th arrondissement and Levallois-Perret.

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A company that already knows the local Jeep market will therefore handle contact with prospective customers throughout the week of the Mondial. The 2026 Paris Motor Show runs from October 12 through October 18 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, with October 12 reserved for accredited media.