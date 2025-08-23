Stellantis: all the new models coming by 2026

Stellantis is preparing to launch numerous new models by 2026, with fresh entries across nearly all of its brands. After a steep drop in sales, these vehicles are expected to play a crucial role in reversing the trend.

Among Stellantis’ European brands, Alfa Romeo had originally planned to launch the new-generation Stelvio in 2025, but the debut has been postponed indefinitely. Reports suggest a release between 2027 and 2028, though the brand is also considering an alternative strategy to move the timeline forward. The new Giulia is currently expected in 2026, though it too may face delays. More clarity on both models will come with Stellantis’ new industrial plan, set to be presented in early 2026.

Citroën has opened orders for the new C5 Aircross, now longer at 4.65 meters and built on the STLA Medium platform with combustion, hybrid, and fully electric options, with deliveries due by late 2025. DS Automobiles is preparing the DS N°8, a mix between sedan and SUV coupé, launching first as an EV (230–350 hp, up to 750 km of range) before a hybrid version follows. In 2026, the DS N°7 will arrive as an all-electric model while still offering some combustion-powered variants.

Fiat has an even busier roadmap: in 2025 it will launch the Giga Panda compact SUV (also available as a seven-seater) and the new hybrid 500 derived from the 500e; 2026 will bring the Fastback. Lancia, following the new Ypsilon (already offered in HF trim), will introduce the 4.60-meter Gamma crossover in 2026, while the Delta is not expected before 2028–2029, with some uncertainty still surrounding the project. Peugeot will release the facelifted 308 by summer 2025, and in 2026 debut the new 208, the first model to adopt the innovative Hypersquare steer-by-wire system.

As for American brands, Jeep will launch the new Compass in Q4 2025 on the STLA Medium platform, with 48V mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants, all with all-wheel drive. The all-electric Jeep Recon will also arrive by year’s end, inspired by the Wrangler with removable doors, an open roof, and advanced off-road systems. By the end of the year, the new Jeep Cherokee will also join the lineup.

Chrysler is preparing a facelift of the Pacifica minivan and will launch a new crossover in 2026, internally known as the C6X and inspired by the Halcyon concept. Initially planned only as an EV, it will now be offered as a hybrid. Talks also continue about a return of the Chrysler 300 sedan, though not anytime soon.

Ram, meanwhile, will bring back the Ram 1500 TRX in 2026 and introduce the 1500 Ramcharger, a range-extender pickup with a combined range of 690 miles, one of the brand’s key future bets. Finally, Dodge will launch the new Dodge Charger Sixpack, the internal-combustion version of its muscle car, following the disappointing debut of the all-electric Daytona. Additional models may also be announced in the coming months, likely when Stellantis unveils its new industrial plan in early 2026.