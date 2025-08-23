New Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a breakthrough model

The upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia is set to surprise with an all-new look, radically different from the current generation. For the Italian marque, it represents a true turning point: a model positioned halfway between traditional sedans and crossovers, an unconventional blend of styles that signals a clear departure from everything seen so far. Originally expected in 2026, its market debut has now been pushed to 2027, marking the start of a new era for the brand.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia’s design won’t go unnoticed

Those who have seen it up close describe a silhouette that abandons the classic three-box sedan in favor of more dynamic proportions: a chopped rear end, fastback-inspired two-and-a-half-box layout, and a slightly raised stance. The result is a car that leans into the world of fastbacks while retaining a strong sporty identity.

The Giulia will be built on the STLA Large platform, engineered to accommodate both electric and combustion powertrains, including hybrid versions and potentially even gasoline and diesel engines. This decision is believed to be behind the delayed launch, as the model’s debut, originally set for spring 2026, has been postponed by at least a year.

With the new Giulia, Alfa Romeo aims to open a new chapter with models designed to attract customers worldwide, not just in Europe. The goal extends to both engineering and styling: offering vehicles better aligned with global tastes while remaining true to the brand’s heritage, values, and DNA.

Whether engineers and designers have achieved this delicate balance remains to be seen. Production of the new Giulia will take place at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, with assembly expected to begin by the end of 2027, ushering in a new milestone for the Alfa Romeo nameplate.