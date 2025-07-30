Stellantis CEO confirms Ram 1500 TRX return with V8 power for 2026

After initial rumors and allusive statements from Tim Kuniskis, former CEO of Dodge and now head of Ram Trucks, official confirmation has arrived: the Ram 1500 TRX will return to the American brand’s lineup in 2026. This was confirmed by Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, during the conference call on the group’s first-half 2025 financial results.

Ram 1500 TRX returns in 2026: confirmation from Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa

Speaking to investors about Stellantis‘ future strategy, Filosa referenced the TRX’s return quite explicitly: “The V8 engine on versions like the Ram 1500 TRX will guarantee us additional volumes, but also credited margins per unit,” he stated, suggesting the model is already in the brand’s concrete plans.

According to reports, production of the new TRX should begin by the end of January 2026 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Michigan. The model, not yet officially unveiled, represents a significant return for Ram’s Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division, known for delivering one of the most extreme pickups ever built in 2021: the original TRX, equipped with a 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 producing 702 horsepower (523 kW).

Now, with increasingly fierce competitors like the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which boasts 720 horsepower, Ram aims to relaunch its flagship model in the high-performance off-road pickup segment. The new TRX should maintain much of the styling seen on the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, but with further refined technical and performance content.

Led by Kuniskis, a key figure in developing high-performance models, Ram appears intent on reclaiming the throne among the market’s most powerful and capable pickups. The wait for the new generation TRX has officially begun.