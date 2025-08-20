New Jeep Cherokee: everything we know so far in August 2025

After a few years off the market, the Jeep Cherokee is set to make a comeback with an all-new look. Stellantis has confirmed the model will debut officially at the end of 2025, reaching dealerships in early 2026. It’s a highly anticipated return that marks an important turning point in Jeep’s strategy and Stellantis’ broader relaunch plan in the United States.

2026 Jeep Cherokee: a long-awaited comeback with retro-inspired design

The first images and reports suggest a design that pays tribute to the model’s storied past, echoing the proportions and boxy headlights of the iconic Cherokee XJ from the 1980s. The aim is to win back traditional Jeep enthusiasts while offering a modern, more aerodynamic package.

The new Cherokee will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same architecture underpinning next-generation models like the Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger. This flexible platform allows for multiple powertrain options, including internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and eventually full electric versions.

At launch, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee will feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with hybrid technology, paired with standard Active Drive I all-wheel drive. Data from Jeep’s official site indicates an average fuel economy of about 38 mpg (6.2 L/100 km) and a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds (over 1,500 kg), competitive figures in a crowded segment. A gasoline-only version with the 2.0L Hurricane 4 EVO Turbo I-4 is also expected, likely for the 2027 model year.

The lineup will include five trims: Base, Laredo, Limited, Overland, and Trailhawk, the latter designed for hardcore off-road fans. The color palette will feature white, black, gray, blue, red, and a military-inspired green called “41,” a clear nod to Jeep’s wartime origins.

According to Edmunds estimates, U.S. pricing will start around $35,000, positioning the 2026 Cherokee as a competitive alternative to rivals like the Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Honda CR-V. The official reveal is expected before the end of 2025, with first deliveries following shortly after.

The Cherokee’s comeback comes at a critical time for Stellantis, which in 2025 faced roughly $1.7 billion in tariffs in the American market. Jeep’s new CEO, Bob Broderdorf, has announced a major relaunch strategy featuring more than 40 new products, with the reborn Cherokee as one of its cornerstones.

Alongside the official news, fans have also taken inspiration from the revival: a digital rendering circulating online imagines an extreme-performance Cherokee SRT variant.