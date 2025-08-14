New Jeep Recon: everything we know so far in August 2025

Jeep is gearing up for a historic shift with the arrival of the Recon EV, a fully electric SUV designed to preserve the brand’s adventurous spirit. Launched as part of a $3 billion investment plan announced by new CEO Bob Broderdorf, the Recon aims to combine authentic off-road performance with cutting-edge technology, addressing past missteps while repositioning Jeep with a more competitive pricing strategy.

Jeep Recon EV promises 300-mile range and legendary off-road skills

The latest uncamouflaged images reveal a vehicle that blends boxy, muscular Wrangler-style lines with modern details, inevitably drawing comparisons to the Ford Bronco. Jeep has leaned into this rivalry, even airing a Super Bowl commercial where the Recon outperforms the Bronco on an off-road course, complete with a tongue-in-cheek cameo by Harrison Ford.

Built on Stellantis‘ new STLA Large platform, shared with the Wagoneer S, the Recon promises a minimum range of 300 miles (about 480 km) per charge. According to industry reports, it is expected to feature a dual-motor setup delivering around 600 horsepower and instant all-wheel drive, enabling strong performance both on-road and on the trail.

According to Jeep, it will be capable of tackling the legendary Rubicon Trail and returning to town with enough energy to spare, reaffirming its Trail Rated credentials. One standout innovation is a patented three-speed transmission for EVs, engineered to deliver optimal torque in tough terrain while maximizing efficiency on the road.

Adventure-focused features will include removable doors and roof, the Selec-Terrain system, and interiors that are both durable and refined in materials and finish. The lineup will also offer a Moab trim, built for extreme off-road challenges without compromise. The Recon EV is slated to launch commercially at the end of 2025 as a 2026 model year, with U.S. prices starting around $60,000 and fully loaded versions topping $80,000.

Despite high expectations, some analysts suggest Jeep should also introduce a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant to reach a broader customer base, especially now that federal EV incentives like the $7,500 tax credit have been reduced or eliminated. A PHEV option, following the formula already seen in other Jeep models, could offer greater accessibility and versatility.

In short, the Jeep Recon EV marks a decisive step toward electrification without abandoning the brand’s off-road roots. With bold design, genuine trail capability, and innovative tech, it aims to win over both loyal Jeep enthusiasts and new buyers seeking an electric SUV ready for any terrain.