New Ram 1500 Ramcharger: everything we know so far in August 2025

Ram is gearing up to launch one of the most anticipated models of next year: the 1500 Ramcharger, a full-size pickup combining electric drive with range-extender technology to deliver class-leading power, range, and towing capacity. Designed for those who want the benefits of electric propulsion without sacrificing the freedom of long-distance travel, the Ramcharger is the brand’s answer to growing demands for versatility in a rapidly evolving market.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger combines EV power and long-distance capability

The project has already faced several delays due to technical refinements and strategic decisions. According to the latest updates, production will begin in 2026, with the first deliveries expected in the first half of the year and pre-orders potentially opening by the end of 2025. Stellantis has prioritized this model over the fully electric Ram 1500 REV, focusing on a solution that better addresses the current needs of the North American market.

At its core, the Ramcharger features a dual-motor electric system, one motor per axle, powered by a 92-kWh battery. When stored energy runs low, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine kicks in, not to drive the wheels directly but to act as a generator, recharging the battery while driving. This setup delivers about 145 miles (233 km) of pure electric range, but can extend total driving distance to around 684 miles (1,100 km) with a full tank of fuel. It’s a configuration designed to eliminate “range anxiety” and make the pickup suitable even for those far from charging infrastructure.

Performance figures are equally impressive: 647 horsepower, 610 lb-ft of torque, and a 0–60 mph sprint in just over four seconds. All-wheel drive comes standard, supported by adjustable air suspension to adapt to any terrain. In terms of capability, the Ramcharger can tow up to 14,000 lbs (6,350 kg) and haul nearly 2,650 lbs (1,200 kg) of payload, putting it among the leaders in its class.

Inside, the cabin incorporates Ram’s latest tech, including Level 2 hands-free driver assistance, bidirectional charging to power tools or even a home, and a multi-screen interface for infotainment and vehicle management. DC fast charging up to 145 kW can add roughly 50 miles (80 km) of range in just ten minutes.

Pricing is expected to start between $70,000 and $75,000 in the U.S., slightly higher than traditional pickups but in line with the most advanced electric offerings.

With the 1500 Ramcharger, Ram is positioning itself between fully electric and combustion-powered models, offering a vehicle capable of long-distance travel without compromising performance or work capabilities. It’s a move that could prove successful at a time when the electric pickup market is still struggling to gain traction, targeting both professionals and enthusiasts who demand power, range, and reliability in a single package.