Chrysler 300 set for 2028 comeback as an all-electric full-size sedan

The Chrysler 300 name could soon make headlines again, this time as a completely reinvented, zero-emission model. According to reports, the American automaker is working on a full-size electric family sedan inspired by the striking design language of the Halcyon concept.

The nod to the previous 300 is no coincidence. That model remains etched in collective memory as a car that combined muscular presence, elegance, and accessibility, earning the nickname “the poor man’s Bentley.” Launched with a powerful Hemi V8, the 300 stood as a cornerstone for Chrysler, even during difficult times such as the 2008 financial crisis, when its development never ceased.

The new generation is expected to draw from the futuristic Halcyon, reflecting the brand’s ambition to maintain a sedan that is both refined and practical. Among the potential innovations are newly designed seats inspired by the “Stow ’n Go” system, capable of folding into the trunk floor to maximize interior versatility.

The 300’s comeback would carry huge strategic weight for Chrysler, whose lineup is currently slim. The previous generation exited in December 2023 with the closure of the Brampton plant in Ontario, Canada, which has since been converted for EV production.

The future Chrysler 300 will likely be built on the STLA Large platform, a modular architecture that supports multiple powertrains, from internal combustion to full-electric, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. While the Hemi V8 remains iconic, the most realistic scenarios point toward modern 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo engines, offering smoother performance, higher output, and a more premium positioning. Another possibility is a variant with the eTorque system already featured on the Ram 1500, pairing a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with mild-hybrid assistance. For EV versions, STLA Large can accommodate 400 or 800-volt systems, with estimated ranges of up to 400 miles (around 640 km).

The model is also expected to integrate Stellantis’ flagship technologies, including STLA SmartCockpit for infotainment, STLA Brain for software management, and STLA AutoDrive for autonomous driving.

Pricing could start around $65,000, with a market debut (still unconfirmed) expected in fall 2028. However, Chrysler may still adjust its strategy, possibly opting for a coupe-styled crossover rather than a traditional sedan.