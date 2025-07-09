Fiat 500e: new model coming in 2027 with more range and a lower price

In November, the new generation of the hybrid Fiat 500 will make its debut, taking over from the model that went out of production in July 2024. After about a year and a half of absence, the iconic city car will return with the goal of reviving the brand’s sales and ensuring a future for Stellantis‘ Mirafiori plant. According to estimates from the automotive group, the new hybrid should reach an annual production of approximately 100,000 units. But that’s not all, because in 2027 the arrival of its electric “sister”, the Fiat 500e, is also planned in a thoroughly updated version.

The Fiat 500e’s sales have never achieved the hoped-for results. Among the main causes of its poor success are the range (up to 257 km in the city and 320 km in mixed cycle) and an excessively high list price, which have dampened its market appeal.

So far, in the United States it has sold 788 units, still recording a 286% growth compared to 2024. In Q2, sales amount to 340 units, representing a 109% increase compared to the same period last year. In Canada, where the 500e recently made its debut in new colors, the electric city car sold 1,452 units in the first half of the year, recording a 434% increase in sales compared to 2024. As for the second half of 2025, sales amount to 703 units, representing a 158% increase.

However, Stellantis, to relaunch the model and respond to increasingly fierce competition, has announced an investment of over $100 million for a new version of the 500e, expected within a couple of years. The new model will be equipped with a completely renewed battery, more economical and capable of offering superior range compared to the current generation.

Although official range data has not yet been released, in all likelihood LFP batteries will be used for the new 500e, which are cheaper and more reliable. Consequently, the price should also drop significantly: there’s talk of a list price around $25,000, compared to the current base version’s $32,500 USD (excluding any incentives or promotions).

Finally, Stellantis has already confirmed that in 2030 the new generation of the Fiat 500e will debut, a project completely reimagined from scratch, which will always be produced at the Italian Mirafiori plant. The first previews will arrive in the coming years.