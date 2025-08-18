Alfa Romeo: will the new Giulia, Stelvio and flagship SUV be enough to win over the U.S.?

Alfa Romeo’s mission is to establish itself as Stellantis’ global premium brand. To succeed, the United States will be crucial, still regarded as the most important premium car market in the world. It’s no coincidence that the next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio are being developed with North America in mind. The same applies to the future all-electric E-segment SUV, expected between 2028 and 2029, which, according to reports, could be built at Stellantis’ Jefferson North plant in Detroit alongside the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The question many are asking is whether these three models will be enough to quickly grow Alfa Romeo’s market share in the U.S., or if more will be needed.

Alfa Romeo: can new models win over the U.S. market?

The redesigned Stelvio and Giulia, with styling and technology aimed squarely at American tastes, will certainly play an important role. But the spotlight will be on the E-segment SUV, roughly five meters long and potentially available in a 7-seat configuration, designed to target one of the most popular vehicle categories in the U.S.

Still, speculation persists about an additional model designed specifically for America: a “big sister” to the Giulia, blending elements of a crossover and a sedan to sit alongside the full-size SUV. If it materializes, such a project would likely arrive after 2030 and could be produced directly in the U.S., further reinforcing Alfa Romeo’s presence.

Much will depend on sales performance in the coming years. If the Stelvio, Giulia, and the upcoming electric SUV gain traction across the Atlantic, Alfa Romeo may well decide to expand its lineup further with a second E-segment model tailored specifically to the American market.