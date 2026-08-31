Ram reverses course as HEMI V8 prepares to return to Brazil in 2027

The HEMI V8 will return to the Ram 1500 in Brazil by the end of 2027. Ram confirmed the comeback at the Interlagos Festival, although the automaker has not yet revealed which version will use the engine or announced technical specifications and pricing. One detail is already clear: the V8 will coexist with the Hurricane inline-six, which will continue to power part of the lineup.

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Ram brings the HEMI V8 back to Brazil after its US comeback

Ram dropped the V8 from the 1500 during its most recent update and replaced it with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane. In Brazil, that engine produces 426 hp and 471 lb-ft (638 Nm) of torque, allowing the full-size pickup to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 5.3 seconds. Performance therefore did not suffer from the switch to six-cylinder power, but some customers continued asking Ram to bring the HEMI back for its sound and distinctive power delivery.

Similar pressure had already persuaded Ram to change course in the United States. The 5.7-liter HEMI with eTorque returned to the North American 1500 lineup for the 2026 model year alongside the Hurricane engines. Customer response showed that demand extended beyond simple nostalgia, giving Ram a concrete reason to expand the V8’s return to other markets.

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In Brazil, the 1500 Big Horn currently serves as the entry-level version and starts at R$449,990. It uses the 426-hp 3.0-liter Hurricane, the same engine found in the other gasoline-powered configurations. The larger Ram 2500 and 3500 follow a different approach, relying on the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel for heavy-duty work.

The appearance of a previous-generation 1500 TRX at Interlagos inevitably fueled speculation about the future V8 model. That truck uses a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI producing 712 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), reaches 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and features Bilstein suspension specifically developed for high-speed off-road driving. Its presence at the event, however, does not confirm that Ram plans to bring the TRX back to Brazil.

The most realistic scenario therefore remains the arrival of the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter HEMI in one or more 1500 trims, following an approach similar to the US lineup. Until Ram reveals the full range, any connection with the TRX remains premature.

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Ram has now established a timeframe for the V8’s return, but it still needs to explain which role the engine will play in Brazil and how much customers will have to pay for the powertrain most closely associated with the brand’s tradition.