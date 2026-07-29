Ram Rumble Bee delivers 777 hp without breaking the $60,000 mark

The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee will return to the U.S. market with a reported starting price just under $60,000 for the entry-level model powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 producing 395 horsepower. Buyers would also pay a $2,795 destination charge, while the 777-hp supercharged SRT will sit at the top of the range.

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Ram Rumble Bee lineup ranges from 395 to 777 hp

Ram will offer four versions designed to cover very different uses, from a performance truck suitable for daily driving to more specialized models aimed at the track. The 395-hp Rumble Bee will serve as the entry point, while the Direct Connection catalog will offer upgrades for power, suspension and exterior customization.

The Rumble Bee 392 Apache will sit one step higher with a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 470 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. The 392 Track Pack will use the same engine but add aerodynamic changes, larger brakes and a more aggressive chassis setup to move the pickup closer to a dedicated track machine.

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At the top, the Rumble Bee SRT will use a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 rated at 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft. Ram pairs it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time active four-wheel drive, while a dedicated button can disconnect the front axle for rear-wheel-drive operation. An electronic spool differential and Launch Control help put the power down.

Ram claims the SRT can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph and reach a targeted top speed of 170 mph.

Those numbers required a dedicated structure. Ram shortened the wheelbase by 13 inches and increased frame rigidity by 10%, then added a widebody design, four-door Quad Cab and short bed. The new proportions should improve agility without eliminating the truck’s practical side, as the lineup can tow up to 8,890 pounds and carry as much as 1,160 pounds.

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The two track-focused versions also use a dedicated aero package with a deep front splitter, functional cooling ducts, a tailgate spoiler and an available hard tonneau cover. Ram says the package can generate 192 pounds of downforce at 170 mph, while six-piston Brembo front brakes and adaptive air suspension improve control during repeated high-speed driving.

The performance theme continues inside with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a console-mounted shifter and aluminum paddle shifters. Depending on the version, buyers can get a 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Active Driving Assist is available on the 392 and standard on the 392 Track Pack and SRT.

Ram will build the 2027 Rumble Bee in Saltillo, Mexico. The 5.7-liter model will arrive in late 2026, while the 392, 392 Track Pack and SRT versions will follow during the first half of 2027.