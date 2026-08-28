Ram’s 1.4-million truck nightmare reaches Australian shores

Stellantis proves once again that basic quality control is strictly optional. Ram Trucks Australia has officially issued a recall for 1,262 examples of the 2026 Ram 1500 DT over a manufacturing defect in the second-row center and left-side seatbelt buckle anchors. In the event of a crash, your seatbelt might treat factory safety specifications as more of a gentle suggestion, significantly increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

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This Australian campaign is the latest ripple from a massive North American safety nightmare, where roughly 1.44 million Ram 1500s spanning model years 2019 through 2026 were part of a recall across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Down Under, local executives initially tried to downplay the fallout, estimating as affected only around 800 units built since June 2025. That optimistic math aged terribly, with the official tally ballooning to 1,262 vehicles.

Affected owners will receive written notice to bring their rigs in for a free repair at an authorized dealer, assuming they can find a parking spot wide enough for a full-size American pickup.

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If this scenario feels like structural déjà vu, that is because Ram owners have been spending an awful lot of quality time in service bays lately. Earlier this month, 73 examples of the heavy-duty Ram 2500 came back to fix faulty electronic stability control systems. That came right on the heels of a December 2025 recall sweeping across the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 lineups after a digital instrument panel glitch prevented safety warning lights from illuminating when systems failed.

At this rate, visiting the dealership is practically becoming a recurring monthly subscription service for Aussie Ram owners. If you happen to be hauling family or crew around in a 2026 Ram 1500 DT, cross-referencing your VIN on the official recall registry or ringing Ram Trucks Australia at 1300 681 655 is probably a smarter move than testing the tensile strength of your rear seatbelts the hard way.