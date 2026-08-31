Stellantis is raiding the Jeep parts bin to build a hybrid Ram Rampage

The Ram Rampage is officially packing its bags for the United States, and it might just bring a surprisingly sensible powertrain along for the ride. Expected to land as a 2028 model year, this compact pickup is Ram’s overdue answer to a question Ford answered years ago with the Maverick: what if Americans actually want a truck that fits in a standard grocery store parking space? But according to the latest rumblings, Ram might be bringing a hybrid trick up its sleeve, effectively raiding the corporate parts bin in the most Stellantis way possible.

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According to the whisperers at Mopar Insiders, the American-bound Rampage might borrow the hybrid setup straight out of the new Jeep Cherokee. We are talking about the 1.6-liter turbocharged EP6 four-cylinder paired with two electric motors neatly stuffed into the transmission. On the Cherokee, this electrified cocktail churns out 210 HP and 312 Nm of torque. Sure, those are not exactly Viper-level drag strip numbers, but for a compact daily driver that will see more suburban drive-thrus than actual dirt, it is plenty of punch.

Crucially, this would not be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). This self-charging hybrid setup relies entirely on the internal combustion engine and regenerative braking to juice the battery. It is the perfect “set it and forget it” electrification strategy for buyers who want the fuel economy of a compact without the existential dread of hunting for a working public charger.

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The motivation behind this move is blindingly obvious. Ford’s Maverick proved that there is a massive appetite for affordable, easy-to-park trucks that do not require a second mortgage to fill up at the gas pump. If Ram wants a slice of that urban and suburban pie, offering an electrified Rampage is a survival requirement.

Of course, Ram has not forgotten its horsepower-hungry roots. Rumors still point to the 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane4 engine making an appearance for the higher-end or sportier trims, giving the Rampage a split personality: a frugal commuter on one side and a zesty little hauler on the other.

The geographical puzzle pieces fit perfectly together, too. Industry insiders suggest the US-market Rampage will arrive from the Stellantis plant in Toluca, Mexico. Coincidentally this is exactly where the Jeep Cherokee is built. Sharing the same assembly line and the exact same hybrid technology is the kind of ruthless corporate efficiency that makes automotive accountants weep with joy.