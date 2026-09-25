New Alfa Romeo Tonale impresses with its looks, but the review says it still falls short

The updated Alfa Romeo Tonale makes a stronger impression with its improved hybrid system than with the way it handles rough pavement. That is the verdict from WhichCar, which tested the Veloce Hybrid in Australia and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. The review covers a vehicle configured for the Australian market and highlights the areas Alfa Romeo has improved compared with the original version of the SUV.

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New Alfa Romeo Tonale looks great and drives better, but some problems remain

In traffic, the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and 48-volt hybrid system work together more smoothly. The transition between electric assistance and the combustion engine feels less noticeable, although the electric motor can power the vehicle by itself only in limited situations, such as some low-speed maneuvers. The system produces 128 kW, or about 172 hp, and sends power to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Alfa Romeo quotes a 0-62 mph time of 8.5 seconds.

The transmission remains one of the weaker points according to the Australian publication. It can hesitate at low speeds, while the suspension still sends too much of the impact from broken city pavement into the cabin. The steering earns a more positive assessment thanks to its quick responses, while Dynamic mode adds extra weight that the reviewer appreciated. The Tonale therefore feels more comfortable on smoother roads than it does over potholes and patched urban surfaces.

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The onboard computer recorded 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers, or about 46 mpg, during the test, compared with the Australian model’s official figure of 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers, or roughly 44 mpg. A short road test cannot represent fuel economy in every driving situation, but the result suggests that the hybrid system can help keep consumption low even if outright performance does not stand out.

WhichCar also praises the driver-focused cabin and Alfa Romeo’s decision to retain physical climate controls. Rear-seat space remains limited, while the cargo area offers 500 liters, or about 17.7 cubic feet, of capacity.

Outside, the redesigned front end incorporates styling cues from the 33 Stradale, while a wider track accompanies new 19-inch wheels. The publication also notes one difference from European-spec Tonales, which now place the front license plate in the center.

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The facelift improves several areas of the Tonale, particularly the operation of its hybrid system. However, low-speed transmission behavior and a firm ride over poor pavement continue to weigh on the overall assessment, especially in urban driving.