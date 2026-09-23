New Alfa Romeo C-SUV takes shape after the first official teaser

The new Alfa Romeo C-SUV will debut in the fourth quarter of 2027 and enter production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant, but the brand has only shown a small section of the body so far. That single detail inspired a new AI-generated interpretation, which imagines a sporty crossover without access to the final production design.

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New Alfa Romeo C-SUV imagined ahead of its 2027 debut

Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile in Turin designed the real vehicle, which will use the STLA Medium platform and support multiple powertrain types. The company has already confirmed those elements, giving us part of the industrial picture while separating the actual project from the interpretations now circulating on social media.

The new model will compete in the same segment currently occupied by the Tonale. Alfa Romeo therefore appears to be positioning it as that model’s commercial successor, although the brand has not announced its final name. The confirmed timing refers to the world premiere, while the full launch schedule and powertrain lineup remain unknown.

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The first official clue arrived on July 14, when Emanuele Cappellano showed a detail of the rear section during an automotive roundtable at Italy’s MIMIT. He described the project as being at an advanced stage but did not reveal the full vehicle or enough of the body to judge its overall proportions.

Roberto Bobe Marzura used that image as the starting point and asked ChatGPT to complete the rest of the car according to an interpretation of Alfa Romeo design. When he shared the result on Facebook, he explained that he is not a designer and jokingly recalled the cars he used to draw as a child, sometimes even adding chimneys and smoke.

The resulting image expands on the official teaser with a more dynamic body shape and tries to avoid the bulky proportions seen on some SUVs. The sporty stance aims to reflect Alfa Romeo’s identity, but every section that does not appear in the teaser comes from the AI-generated interpretation rather than from additional information released by the automaker.

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The C-SUV forms part of the broader lineup expansion planned under FaSTLAne 2030, which also includes a future C-segment hatchback. Alfa Romeo therefore plans to offer different body styles within the same general market category.

Future official teasers should reveal more about how Centro Stile interpreted the STLA Medium architecture. The small rear detail shown in July does not yet tell us anything definitive about the front-end design, cabin space or overall dimensions, all of which will need to be judged on the actual production model.