Even $100,000 couldn’t buy this exceptionally rare Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo number 14 failed to sell after bidding reached $100,000 on Bring a Trailer. The auction attracted 33 bids before closing on September 8, 2026, but the final amount did not meet the seller’s reserve. That happened even though the top bid exceeded the car’s original sticker price. This example belongs to a run of just 33 cars built for North America and has covered only about 2,100 miles.

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The owner of this Alfa Romeo 4C Spider says $100,000 is still too low

Its previous appearances on the platform make the result even more interesting. On May 1, 2025, the same car reached $125,000 without selling. The latest auction therefore ended $25,000 lower, although the comparison involves two unsuccessful auction attempts rather than completed sales. The seller did not disclose the September reserve, so we do not know what price would have secured the car.

Another 33 Stradale Tributo, number 8, sold on the same platform for $115,000 on February 8, 2026 with roughly 10,000 miles on the odometer. That result offers useful context for the limited-edition model but does not automatically establish the value of every example. Even so, the latest $100,000 bid for number 14 stood about 20% above its original $83,040 price.

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Alfa Romeo introduced the special edition in December 2020 to mark the end of the 4C Spider’s North American run while paying tribute to the legendary 1967 33 Stradale. The connection comes mainly through the visual specification, which combines three-layer Rosso Villa d’Este paint with gold wheels measuring 18 inches at the front and 19 inches at the rear.

Alfa Romeo also gave the carbon-fiber monocoque a translucent red finish that remains visible inside the cabin and along the door sills. Tobacco-colored leather seats contrast with black trim, while a plaque on the center console identifies this car as 14 of 33.

The 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces about 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. An Akrapovič exhaust system came standard on the special edition.

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The listing also includes original documentation and a Carfax report showing no reported accidents or damage. The low mileage, rare specification and documentation helped support the seller’s expectations, but bidders still stopped short of the amount required to complete the sale.