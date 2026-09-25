Alfa Romeo Luna Rossa lineup: the Italian brand unveils a new edition for its fleet

Alfa Romeo has officially decided that if you cannot afford a multimillion-dollar racing yacht, you should at least be able to drop your kids off at school in a crossover named after one. Celebrating the second preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup in the Gulf of Naples, the Biscione unveiled the new Edizione Luna Rossa across virtually its entire lineup: the Junior, Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio.

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After selling out all ten ridiculously exclusive Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa units in the blink of an eye, Alfa Romeo realized that regular mortals also want to pretend they are commanding a high-tech sailing vessel while crawling through morning gridlock.

Positioned right at the top of each model’s range, these special editions wear a nautical color palette featuring white, black, red, and a unique grey inspired by the buoyancy vests worn by the Luna Rossa crew.

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The Junior and Tonale bring a fresh urban look with glossy black accents, bespoke wheels, 18-inch on the Junior and 20-inch on the Tonale, and a bold red flank stripe. Inside, Stellantis debuts its 3D Knit seating tech on these two models, utilizing a continuous thread process to slash manufacturing waste.

The tech suite includes a 10.25-inch Alfa Connect touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the iconic Cannocchiale digital cluster. Under the hood, the Junior offers a 145-hp 1.2-liter turbo hybrid alongside a 156-hp EV variant with a 54 kWh battery, while the Tonale gets a 175-hp hybrid, a 130-hp 1.6-liter diesel, or a 270-hp Plug-In Hybrid Q4 paired with Brembo stoppers.

For drivers who prefer genuine performance flexing over suburban practicality, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV take the maritime theme into high gear with real carbon fiber trim, Quadrifoglio-inspired aerodynamics, and eco-friendly ECONYL interiors crafted from recycled ocean fishing nets—an amusingly poetic touch for a pair of turbodiesels.

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Both models pack a 2.2-liter oil-burner spitting out either 160 HP with rear-wheel drive or 210 HP with Q4 all-wheel drive, mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Beyond the fancy badges and marine aesthetics, there is actual engineering substance at play: Alfa Romeo’s advanced driving simulator in Turin is currently helping Luna Rossa optimize virtual sail control software.