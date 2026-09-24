Alfa Romeo Tonale Sport Speciale: only 60 units for Japan, and they cost a fortune

Stellantis Japan is doubling down on its favorite marketing spell: taking a standard compact SUV, slapping on a badge, sprinkling in some contrast stitching for an instant collector’s item. Alfa Romeo is officially launching the Tonale Ibrida Sport Speciale in the Land of the Rising Sun. Production is capped at an eye-watering total of just 60 units for the entire Japanese market, with a price tag fixed at 6,880,000 yen, taxes included ($43.300).

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This new flavor borrows heavily from the Tonale Ibrida Veloce trim while carrying forward the Sport Speciale formula recently tested on the Junior back in August. Apparently, Japanese buyers devoured the Junior Ibrida Sport Speciale enthusiastically enough to convince Alfa Romeo management that another batch of subtle tweaks could easily justify the price tag.

So what exactly do you get for your hard-earned yen? Visually, Alfa Romeo aims for discreet sportiness without sacrificing elegance. The exterior gains black trim along the side skirts and rear bumper, complemented by neat silver inserts. Curiously, the Brembo brake calipers drop the iconic, fiery red paint in favor of stealthy black.

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Step inside, and the cabin goes full tuxedo mode. The seats feature a combination of Alcantara and natural leather accented by bold white inserts, while contrast white stitching decorates the dashboard, door panels, seats, and center armrest. The leather sports steering wheel follows suit with matching white highlights.

The real centerpiece, however, is the geometric, multicolored ambient lighting inspired by the legendary Biscione snake emblem. Alfa Romeo literally built a snake-themed light show into the cabin to make sure you never forget you are driving 1-of-60.

Buyers can pick from two exterior shades, provided they act fast. Out of the 60 vehicles available, 45 are in classic Rosso Brera, leaving a tiny fraction of 15 units finished in Alfa White.

Arriving shortly after the refreshed Tonale hit Japanese dealerships in March with its updated front grille and interior refinements, this numbered series represents Alfa Romeo’s latest gambit to maintain an aura of exclusive Italian prestige in Tokyo.