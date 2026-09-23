Heartbeats, secret trademarks, and red paint: what is Alfa Romeo really hiding for Paris?

Alfa Romeo is back doing what it excels at most: whipping Alfisti into a collective frenzy over a few cryptic seconds of social media video. Ahead of its official reveal at the Paris Motor Show on October 12 at 10:55 AM, the Milanese brand released a sleek teaser clip engineered to test everyone’s blood pressure.

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Instead of showing an actual vehicle, Alfa Romeo decided to bombard viewers with rapidly flashing words, including Biscione, Cloud, Italianred, Visceral, and two suspiciously prominent terms: Battito and Cuorerosso. To top off the theatrical drama, a heavy heartbeat thuds continuously in the audio track.

While Alfa Romeo’s marketing department clearly enjoys playing mind games, public trademark registries have already spoiled part of the mystery. Stellantis recently secured rights for both names, but with an amusing catch. “Battito”, Italian for heartbeat, stays officially registered under audio devices. Meanwhile, “Cuorerosso” (Red Heart) points specifically to a motor vehicle, accompanied by a dedicated logo embedding the legendary serpent.

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Unless Alfa Romeo intends to pivot into selling high-end noise-canceling headphones to drown out interior creaks, Cuorerosso stands as the primary suspect for the concept’s actual moniker.

Visually, the teaser offers tantalizingly little beyond sinuous, sculpted red bodywork that looks far too dramatic for a typical grocery-getter. Alfa Romeo insists the concept embodies three core pillars, Italy, sportiness, and the color red, aiming to prioritize pure emotional chemistry over basic transportation.

Industry whispers quickly extinguished hopes of a sensible crossover or a direct preview for the next Tonale or Giulietta successor. Instead, all signs point toward a limited-run halo sports car following in the gorgeous, bank-account-emptying footsteps of the 33 Stradale while debuting the brand’s next design language.

Whether this new creation delivers a tangible glimpse into the brand’s future or merely another breathtaking teasing exercise, we won’t have to wait long. Mark your calendars for October 12, when we finally discover if Alfa Romeo left genuine breadcrumbs or just masterfully trolled its most devoted fans once again.