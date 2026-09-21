Alfa Romeo is preparing a unique new model inspired by the 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo will unveil a new concept at the Paris Motor Show on October 12, using the prototype to preview some of the ideas that will shape the brand’s next projects. The announcement does not reveal what type of car Alfa Romeo plans to show, leaving open the possibility of an exclusive sports car or a design study connected to the future evolution of the lineup.

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New Alfa Romeo concept could preview the brand’s next design direction

The clues released so far have fueled speculation about a supercar, partly because some details appear to reference the 33 Stradale. A project of this kind would fit naturally within BOTTEGAFUORISERIE, the program that brings together Alfa Romeo and Maserati activities focused on customization and limited-production models.

Brand executives had already indicated that another special project would follow the 33 Stradale. That makes a connection with the Paris debut plausible, but it does not reveal what powertrain the concept might use. Rumors about shared Maserati components therefore remain separate from the information Alfa Romeo has officially released.

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Alfa Romeo instead describes the prototype as a preview of its future, wording that could refer to design themes for several upcoming models rather than a car ready for production. The concept may therefore offer useful clues about how future Alfa Romeos will evolve, regardless of whether this particular vehicle reaches showrooms.

Attention naturally also turns to the next Giulia and Stelvio, whose development has changed as Alfa Romeo revised its powertrain strategy. Plans that initially focused heavily on electric vehicles now also need to accommodate hybrid options, affecting the timing of both models. Nothing Alfa Romeo has released for Paris, however, identifies the concept as either of those vehicles.

Meanwhile, other parts of the future lineup already have a clearer timetable. The new C-SUV planned for Melfi will debut in the fourth quarter of 2027 and use the STLA Medium platform. That model targets a much broader audience than Alfa Romeo’s limited-production specials.

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The Paris concept should help show how its styling direction connects with these broader product plans. Alfa Romeo will reveal the complete car at 10:55 a.m. on October 12 in Hall 4 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, following the first details released online.