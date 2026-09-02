Alfa Romeo Tonale successor could offer four powertrains, including a surprise option

The new Alfa Romeo C-SUV will debut in the fourth quarter of 2027 with a multi-energy powertrain lineup, although the brand has not yet announced specific engines or output figures. The confirmed STLA Medium platform and production at the Melfi plant still allow us to outline the technical solutions available, while keeping proven Stellantis hardware separate from rumors surrounding the Tonale successor.

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New Alfa Romeo C-SUV could offer four powertrains, including one surprise

The most affordable version could use the 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed electrified eDCT transmission, a setup that produces 145 hp in the group’s latest applications. Several Stellantis compact models already use this powertrain, and it would allow Alfa Romeo to keep a self-charging hybrid in the range for markets where EVs still account for a relatively small share of sales.

STLA Medium also supports plug-in hybrid powertrains based on the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, as well as fully electric configurations with front- or all-wheel drive. Models already using this architecture, including the Jeep Compass and Peugeot 3008, offer a 225-hp plug-in hybrid system. Electric versions currently produce 213 or 231 hp with a single motor and reach roughly 375 hp when a second motor drives the rear axle.

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Those figures should not automatically carry over to the future Alfa Romeo, which will receive its own calibration and could adopt more powerful configurations. Rumors of a plug-in hybrid approaching 400 hp appear to focus mainly on a possible performance version, although Alfa Romeo has not announced such a model. Reports have also mentioned a new full-hybrid system producing around 170 hp that Stellantis may be developing, but its use in the C-SUV will depend on the final industrial plan.

The platform’s flexibility will allow the new model to replace the Tonale without relying on a single type of powertrain. A battery-electric version fits Alfa Romeo’s announced strategy, especially since STLA Medium can accommodate batteries of different capacities and support ranges suited to both daily driving and longer trips. The bigger challenge will be giving the Alfa Romeo enough technical and dynamic differentiation from other Stellantis SUVs built on the same architecture.

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The first official teaser shows only part of the rear and reveals little about the vehicle’s overall dimensions. Rumors suggest a length greater than the current Tonale’s 4.53 meters, or about 178 inches, but Alfa Romeo has not published official measurements or pricing.

The Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin will design the new model, which will make its debut in late 2027. Alfa Romeo should reveal its final name and full powertrain lineup closer to launch.