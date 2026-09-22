Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sportwagon blends sportiness with added practicality

A new Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sportwagon could revive the sporty wagon formula that once played an important role in the brand’s history. Digital creator Tommaso Ciampi gives the idea shape through an independent project developed with the help of artificial intelligence. The result is a muscular-looking wagon with proportions far removed from the SUVs that now dominate much of Alfa Romeo’s lineup.

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Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sportwagon returns digitally with a much more aggressive look

The name combines two references familiar to enthusiasts, although Alfa Romeo never brought them together on the Giulietta sold from 2010 to 2020, which only came as a five-door hatchback. Ciampi therefore imagines a body style that generation never offered, while drawing inspiration from models such as the 156 and 159 Sportwagon.

That connection appears most clearly in the idea of a wagon that prioritizes a flowing silhouette over a boxy shape. In the render, the low roof continues toward a compact rear section, while the sloping rear window gives the side profile more visual movement. Large-diameter wheels fill the arches and make the car appear especially close to the ground.

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A prominent rear diffuser visually incorporates four exhaust outlets, while the taillights use a design completely different from the old Giulietta. The front follows the same aggressive approach, with hood openings that suggest the cooling needs of a performance model and slim headlights surrounding the traditional Alfa Romeo shield. Large lower air intakes complete a front end that looks much more elaborate than that of a conventional wagon.

Alfa Romeo had already explored this type of body style long before the 156 Sportwagon arrived in 2000. The Alfasud Giardinetta of the 1970s and the later 33 Giardinetta had already combined sedan-based mechanicals with greater practicality, while the Sportwagon name later became part of the evolution of the 33 as well.

Alfa Romeo’s future plans do include a new model that could take over the commercial role once held by the Giulietta, but the company has announced a C-segment hatchback expected by 2030 on the STLA One platform. Reports about a possible fastback-style profile still do not reveal the final design, and Alfa Romeo has not confirmed whether it will revive the Giulietta name.

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The project explores a very different possibility by returning to the wagon body style and giving it a much more extreme character than the Sportwagon models of the past.