This rare Touring-bodied Alfa Romeo hides a dirty Ford V8 secret

Few things in the automotive world provoke pure outrage quite like an unsanctioned engine swap. If you want to make a classic car purist spit out their espresso, show them this 1962 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider.

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On the outside, it retains the timeless, breathtaking lines crafted by Carrozzeria Touring, the Italian coachbuilder responsible for some of the most elegant open-top cars of the era. With fewer than 3,500 units ever produced, finding one is rare enough. Finding one that has been transformed into a Frankenstein-esque American hot rod is practically surreal.

Emerging from long-term ownership in sunny California, this particular Spider wears its age like a badge of honor. Finished in classic white over an original-style black interior, the body keeps its iconic Alfa Romeo front grille, gleaming chrome trim, three-spoke steering wheel, and authentic patina.

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Slip inside the bucket seats, and you can see original Veglia instrumentation alongside a wonderfully nostalgic Clarion AM-FM radio. It looks like the quintessential Italian cruiser, right up until you pop the hood and witness the ultimate automotive sacrilege.

Instead of the smooth Italian engine you would expect, someone decided that what this delicate Milanese roadster truly needed was raw, Detroit-bred muscle. Tucked into the engine bay is an upgraded Ford V8 breathing through a 2-barrel carburetor.

To make matters even more controversial, that American V8 comes with an automatic transmission operated by a floor-mounted T-handle shifter. Stopping power works with front-wheel disc brakes, while the stance has an unusual combination of 14-inch and 15-inch wheels wrapped under the soft convertible top.

Priced at a surprisingly digestible $12,750, this one-of-a-kind Alfa Romeo stands currently offered as a blank-canvas project car. It leaves its next daring owner with a fascinating crossroads: do you spend a fortune undoing the madness to restore its purist Italian heritage, or do you double down on the V8 noise and cruise down the highway with the top down, leaving horrified purists in your wake?