Was “Made in Italy” a lie? How Mazda, Dodge, and Nissan built Italy’s famous rides

We love to romanticize Italian cars as pure passion forged under the Tuscan sun, but history proves Turin bigwigs never shied away from a convenient foreign shortcut. Long before Stellantis turned platform-sharing into a “corporate religion”, Italian crests were regularly slapped onto machinery born in Hiroshima, Mexico, or Hungary.

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Take the 2016 Fiat 124 Spider: assembled right in Hiroshima alongside the Mazda MX-5, it hid Japanese bones beneath longer Italian sheet metal and a punchier 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo engine. It offered classic Italian styling without the traditional reliability fears, though its career ended all too quickly.

Years earlier, Fiat pulled a similar stunt with the Suzuki SX4-twin Sedici, a Hungarian-built crossover styled by Giugiaro that entered the market fast and proved commercially clever, even if it lacked pure passion.

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Of course, not every cross-border matrimony delivered a happy ending. Enter the infamous Alfa Romeo Arna, the ultimate automotive Frankenstein born from an ill-fated fling with Nissan. On paper, combining Japanese practical bodywork with Alfa’s energetic boxer engine sounded clever. In reality, buyers seemed uninspired with Japanese styling paired with finicky Italian engineering. A tragic combo that still triggers PTSD among hardcore Alfisti.

Decades later under FCA, the 2011 Lancia Thema arrived as a heavy Chrysler 300 wearing a hastily tailored Italian suit. While purists wept over the desecration of a legendary nameplate, the Dodge Journey-derived Fiat Freemont actually succeeded, offering cheap, seven-seat Mexican-built practicality to European families who couldn’t care less about heritage.

From Mitsubishi-sourced Fullback pickups assembled in Thailand to PSA-derived Ulysse minivans, foreign roots run deep. Even today, the adorable Fiat Topolino proves you can re-skin a Citroën Ami into something genuinely charming with just a splash of retro color.

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Badge engineering is an Italian survival tactic filled with pragmatic wins and hilariously tragic misses. Beneath those iconic badges, Italian automotive history has always been far more cosmopolitan, and chaotic, than any PR team would dare admit.