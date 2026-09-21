Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: a tour of the factory where it is made | Video

All 33 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale examples come together in Rivalta, near Turin, through a production process that relies heavily on manual body assembly and repeated checks before the final finishing stages. A video published by the YouTube channel Frame shows the work carried out by Touring Superleggera, which builds the supercar designed by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile.

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Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale takes shape through hand-built production

The production setup allows technicians to follow each car individually. Two parallel lines include eight stations, with four dedicated to assembly and four to finishing and quality control. This structure suits both the extensive customization requested by owners and the extremely limited size of the production run.

Work starts with the vehicle structure, which combines a carbon-fiber monocoque with aluminum substructures. Technicians check the geometry before fitting the exterior panels, while the roof provides one of the reference points for positioning the bodywork.

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Workers then fit, inspect and adjust the body panels by hand, paying close attention to alignment and panel gaps. Touring paints the cars at its Arese facility, after which technicians continue with further inspections and final assembly. The process also includes a water-tightness test before the car moves on to the next stages of validation.

Behind the cabin sits a twin-turbo V6 producing about 630 hp, which sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Alfa Romeo quotes a 0-62 mph time of under three seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

Modern mechanicals sit beneath styling that draws inspiration from the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, designed by Franco Scaglione. The new car keeps a visual connection with the original through its proportions and body shapes while adapting them to the requirements of a modern supercar.

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Alfa Romeo had already allocated all 33 cars before the official unveiling in August 2023, while the first customer delivery took place on December 17, 2024. The process does not end when a car leaves Touring Superleggera, since Alfa Romeo carries out additional checks afterward.

A final test at Balocco comes before delivery to the owner, completing a production journey that starts on the assembly lines in Rivalta.