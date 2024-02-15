From the new Alfa Romeos to the Lancia Gamma: here’s where the new Stellantis models will be produced

Stellantis is planning the rollout of several new models that will expand its range, with a special focus on manufacturing activities in Italy. However, it’s noted that some models will not be produced in Italy, such as the new Fiat Panda B-SUV, scheduled for next summer with production assigned to facilities in Serbia.

The production of other models, like the new Lancia Ypsilon, which was presented via live stream yesterday, will be assembled in Spain. Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Milano, a new B-SUV from the brand expected in April, will be produced in Tychy, Poland, where models like the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger are already being manufactured.

Here’s where the upcoming Stellantis vehicles will be produced

Italy will host the production of many new models, particularly from Lancia, with the production of the new Gamma range expected at the Melfi plant starting in 2026, and there’s talk of a possible HF version for 2027. The production of the Lancia Delta 2028, which will utilize the STLA Medium platform available in locations such as Sochaux, Rennes, Eisenach, and Melfi, remains uncertain, however.

As for Maserati, the Mirafiori facilities will introduce the new full-electric Folgore versions of the Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio within this year, while the launch of the Quattroporte full-electric, initially scheduled for 2025, is currently on hold and expected to debut in 2028.

Alfa Romeo anticipates the introduction of the new Stelvio and Giulia, also available in full-electric versions, which will be produced at the Cassino plant starting from 2025. Significant news also comes from Melfi, with the production of the Jeep Renegade expected for next year and the announcement of another Jeep model yet to be confirmed.

Melfi will also host the production of the first full-electric DS by the end of 2024, followed by another model from the brand in 2025. Among the upcoming models, the new Stelvio and Giulia from Alfa Romeo, the new Gamma from Lancia, and the future Jeep stand out, although the absence of a new widely popular model like the 500 or Panda leaves room for potential introductions in the coming years. Currently, the production of the 500e continues at Mirafiori, while the Panda, which will be named Pandina to differentiate it from the new generation, will continue to be produced at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant until 2026, after which it will cease production.