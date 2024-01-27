Maserati GranTurismo Folgore: details and prices revealed

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, priced at 202,000 euros, enters the electric car market, blending refined aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. This EV model stands out not only for its appearance but also for its technical features.

The GranTurismo Folgore, like its internal combustion engine counterpart, measures 4.96 meters in length, 1.95 meters in width, and 1.37 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 2.92 meters. The difference compared to its “traditional” engine model lies in the weight, at 2,260 kg (excluding the driver), primarily due to the 92.5 kWh battery. The weight distribution is 50:50, allowing the car to achieve an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.27, lower than the Modena and Trofeo versions.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore: details and prices of the new electric model revealed

Regarding the powertrain, the electric GranTurismo is equipped with three electric motors, delivering a total power of 761 HP (560 kW), peaking at 829 HP (610 kW) in boost mode, a maximum torque of 1,350 Nm, and permanent all-wheel drive. This power enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 325 km/h.

As for autonomy, the 92.5 kWh battery (83 kWh net) ensures up to 425 km on a single charge. The 800V fast-charging system allows charging from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes, while 400V charging stations offer a maximum recharge of 50 kW. With alternating current, the charging power drops to 22 kW.

Maserati has included a comprehensive package of standard features in the GranTurismo Folgore, including aesthetic details in black, copper-colored brake calipers, LED headlights, electronically controlled pneumatic suspensions, and the Maserati Stability Program. The cabin is equipped with two large 12.3-inch displays, offers advanced connectivity, and heated seats with electric adjustments. Safety is enhanced by a complete suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and 360-degree cameras. For those desiring an additional level of customization, Maserati offers various options through the Fuoriserie program, which includes ventilated seats, a Sonus Faber sound system, and a head-up display, along with exclusive body colors like Rame Folgore.