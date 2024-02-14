New Lancia Ypsilon is here: unveiling the new generation

The debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon marks the beginning of a new era for Lancia, now under the stewardship of Stellantis Group. The previews and images circulated online in recent months have laid the groundwork for a launch that promises to reinvent the brand with a series of innovative and completely revised models. This time, the focus is on the Ypsilon, which evolves not only in size but also in propulsion, embracing electric technology.

New Lancia Ypsilon: 403 km of range for the electric version

The Edizione Limitata Cassina, which will be produced in only 1,906 numbered units, pays homage to the year Lancia was founded. This model stands out from previous versions, thanks to a renewed design and performance-oriented towards sustainability.

With dimensions that place it in the B segment (4.08 meters in length, 1.76 meters in width, and 1.44 meters in height), the new Ypsilon boasts a design curated by the Centro Stile Lancia in Turin that reworks traditional aesthetic codes by introducing modern elements. For example, the front grille abandons the traditional design in favor of a modern reinterpretation that includes three distinctive LED segments integrated into a black band marked with the “LANCIA” inscription.

At the rear, the full LED tail lights draw inspiration from the Lancia Stratos and feature a design that incorporates the letter “Y”. The 17-inch alloy wheels and the blue coloration for both the exterior and interior of the Edizione Limitata Cassina further enrich the aesthetics.

The interior is dominated by two 10.25-inch screens, one for the instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system equipped with the S.A.L.A. (Sound Air Light Augmentation) interface, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The equipment also includes a wireless charging pad and three USB-C ports, in addition to an air conditioning system with a particulate filter.

The collaboration with the premium furniture brand Cassina is reflected in the interior details, such as the circular multifunctional table and the seats with high-quality finishes, highlighting Lancia’s attention to design and comfort.

On the technical front, the new Ypsilon is powered by an electric motor producing 115 kW (156 HP) and 260 Nm of torque, with a 51 kWh battery ensuring a range of up to 403 km according to the WLTP cycle. The rapid charging system allows for a charge from 20% to 80% capacity in just 24 minutes.

Lancia has also planned the launch of a hybrid version with 100 HP, thus enriching the range with options suitable for different mobility needs. Driver assistance systems, such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering, confirm Lancia’s commitment to safety and driving comfort. The starting price for the Edizione Limitata Cassina is set at 39,500 euros.