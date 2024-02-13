Fiat Panda changes name: here’s the new “Pandina”

The Fiat Panda undergoes a refresh with the introduction of the new Model Year 2024, bringing with it updates that also affect its name. From now on, the model will be known as Pandina. The decision to change the name of what will soon become the previous generation aims to differentiate it from the New Fiat Panda set to debut next July, including a fully electric version.

Fiat Panda becomes Pandina with Model Year 2024

The 2024 Pandina is expected to retain the 1.0 Hybrid 70 HP engine offered with the previous model. The most significant updates will mainly concern technology, ensuring its competitiveness until the planned production halt in 2026 at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant.

The new generation of the Panda will stand out distinctly from the Pandina. Approximately 4 meters in length, it will be based on the Stellantis Group’s Smart Car platform and share many elements with the recent Citroen e-C3. Its design, previewed by patents leaked online in recent days, indicates a qualitative leap in all aspects, especially design as it transitions into a B-SUV.

The new Panda is expected to adopt an 83 kW (113 HP) electric powertrain, powered by 44 kWh LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries. This setup should ensure a range of over 300 km in the electric version, making it particularly suitable for city travel. Although it is premature to discuss prices, based on the e-C3’s price list, it is reasonable to expect the entry cost for the new Panda to be just over 20,000 euros, with the range later expanding to include internal combustion engine variants. The New Fiat Panda could thus become one of the most affordable on the European market in its electric version, and with state incentives, the price could drop to as low as 7,000 euros in Italy.

All that remains is to await the launch of the Fiat Pandina and discover all the new features. After its market debut, further updates concerning the future generation of the Fiat Panda may also arrive.