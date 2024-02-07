Alfa Romeo Milano: new photos of the B-SUV released

In a recent post on X, Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, heightened the anticipation for the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Milano by sharing new images of the vehicle during track testing sessions, naturally in a camouflaged livery. The Alfa Romeo Milano will slot between the Tonale and the Stelvio within the brand’s lineup, enriching it with a new offering that promises to captivate enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo Milano: fresh sneak peek of the B-SUV in action during the final testing phase before its unveiling

The Alfa Romeo Milano will not only mark the brand’s debut in the extremely important B segment for sales volume and interest but will also stand out as the first fully electric Sport Urban Vehicle from the Italian automaker, marking the beginning of a significant transition towards electric mobility for Alfa Romeo. The official presentation is scheduled for April 10, 2024, at a special event in Milan, which will also be streamed on the brand’s social media channels.

This compact SUV, measuring about 4.2 meters in length, promises to embody Alfa Romeo’s sporting spirit through a design that blends elegance and dynamism, with a shield-shaped grille emphasizing its identity and slim headlight clusters contributing to an aggressive look. The development of the Milano, now in its final stages, has benefited from the expertise of an engineering team that has already made its mark with creations such as the Alfa Romeo 4C, 8C, Giulia, and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, in addition to the Giulia GTA.

Thanks to Stellantis’ STLA Small platform, the Milano model will offer various powertrain options, including a fully electric version, confirming the versatility and technological innovation that characterize the project. A hybrid variant is also expected.

As the entry-level model of the brand, the Alfa Romeo Milano is set to have a launch price estimated between 25,000 and 30,000 euros, aiming to stimulate sales and attract a new segment of customers, without ever betraying the principles of sportiness, efficiency, and driving pleasure that have always distinguished Alfa Romeo.