Maserati Quattroporte Folgore will debut in 2028

Maserati has recently provided further details about its electric vehicle strategy, announcing the upcoming launch of the electric MC20, as well as the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore. The automaker officially confirmed the launch of the new Maserati Quattroporte in 2028 but indicated that other electric models will be introduced before this date.

New Maserati Quattroporte: the new generation will arrive in 2028

Maserati outlined its roadmap for electric vehicles, confirming the GranCabrio Folgore as the first model to launch, with its unveiling planned by the end of the year. This will be followed by the zero-emission version of the MC20 in 2025, and a large electric SUV, likely a BEV version of the Levante, slated for 2027. The new Maserati Quattroporte Folgore, the electric version of the sedan, will be released in 2028.

The company emphasized that all these models will be designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy. Therefore, there is a delay of a few years for the new flagship, which was originally planned for 2025. It appears that Stellantis has revised the plans for its luxury brand. This reconsideration might be due to the closely approaching launch dates of Alfa Romeo‘s upcoming cars, as it aims to establish itself as Stellantis’s global premium brand.

However, the new Maserati Quattroporte is destined to be the future flagship of the Italian automaker, and we are sure that new information about this car will emerge in the coming years. It seems quite likely that the future generation of this model will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori.