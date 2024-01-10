Lancia Gamma 2026: here’s what its design could look like

Lancia is gearing up to unveil the new Ypsilon, marking the start of a revolution in its model portfolio. This renewal is expected to bring significant changes, especially with the highly anticipated Lancia Gamma, set for release in 2026. This model appears to be already in an advanced stage of development. Following this, the Lancia Delta will debut in 2028, exclusively as an electric version.

As we await the release of the new generation of Ypsilon, work is already underway on the New Lancia Gamma, set to launch in 2026

The new Ypsilon, officially to be presented next February, seems destined for a radical transformation. Moving away from the typical city car design, the Ypsilon will shift towards a bolder aesthetic, typical of the B segment. This change in direction seems influenced by models such as the Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa, both from the Stellantis Group.

With the launch of the Pu+Ra concept, Lancia has expressed its intention to embark on an innovative journey that will characterize the entire decade. Thus, after the Ypsilon, the Gamma will arrive in 2026. Already known to be produced at the Melfi plant, the Gamma promises to be a flagship model in the Italian automotive sector. According to previews by Motor.es, which published an exclusive render, the Gamma is expected to inherit many elements from the 2023 prototype, positioning itself as a large fastback sedan-crossover, measuring 4.70 meters. This model aims to become a benchmark in the D segment.

Information from Motor.es suggests that Lancia is already in an advanced phase of developing the Gamma, with a presentation expected in a year and a half. This vehicle should be fully electric, offering a power range between 170 and 450 HP and a range of about 700 km. These features position it as one of the most interesting options in the electric car market. Regarding the Delta, as mentioned earlier, it will arrive in 2028, and some have recently tried to imagine its final design.