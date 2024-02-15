New Fiat Panda: is this its final look?

After the release of the patent images for the new Fiat Panda, these renders give us a sneak peek of the new model. Fiat will officially unveil the car on July 11, marking its 125th anniversary. The new Panda will be about 4 meters long and will feature a design inspired by the Fiat Centoventi concept, revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

New Fiat Panda: the next generation of the iconic model ready to dominate the market

The new Fiat Panda will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will be available with hybrid and electric propulsion systems. Mechanically, it will share many features with the C3 and e-C3. The electric model will come equipped with a 113 HP electric motor on the front axle, powered by a 44 kWh LFP battery. This setup will offer a range of up to 320 km (WLTP), acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds, and a top speed of 135 km/h.

The new Fiat Panda will support DC fast chargers up to 100 kW, enabling a charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in about 33 minutes. Using a 7 kW AC charger, charging from the same percentage will take about 4 hours and 10 minutes, while an 11 kW AC charger can reduce this time to approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes. It’s noteworthy that the current Panda generation, which has been in production for 13 years, will continue to be available at least until 2026 and will be offered alongside the new model.

In this render created by Nikita Chuicko for the Kolesa website, we can see what might be the final design of the new Fiat Panda, a car destined to play a very important role within the lineup of Italy’s leading car manufacturer as the first entry-level electric car for Europe, with a price expected to be around 21,000 euros. Therefore, we will see what other news will emerge about this eagerly anticipated model that will surely generate a lot of buzz when it finally makes its official debut on the market.