New Lancia Delta: here’s what its design could look like

The New Lancia Delta will be the third novelty to arrive in the range of the Italian automaker. It is scheduled to debut in 2028, making a return to the market alongside the new Lancia Ypsilon and Lancia Gamma, set to launch in February 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Anticipation grows for the new Lancia Delta, even though the vehicle will not make its debut until 2028

According to some rumors, the Lancia Delta will be the most sensational launch compared to the other two upcoming models. This is because it is a highly anticipated model and because this car will astonish with its features, design, and performance. The use of Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform for the development of the new Lancia Delta represents a significant strategic choice that will allow the car to benefit from the latest technologies and innovations.

Thanks to the modularity of this platform, the future Delta, measuring approximately 4.4 meters in length, will offer a distinctive design and an exceptional driving experience, while an estimated range of over 700 km promises to meet customers’ needs in terms of practicality and versatility.

The design of the new Lancia Delta combines distinctive elements of the legendary Delta with details inspired by the recent Lancia Pu+RA HPE, creating a unique visual identity. The front recalls the iconic aesthetics of the Delta, while the side profile features a sculpted body and pronounced wheel arches, paired with dynamically designed alloy wheels. The rear, with its sloping rear window and horizontal light clusters, draws inspiration from the style of the Lancia Delta HPE concept car, adding a distinctive touch to the overall silhouette of the car.

Here we show you a video from the YouTube channel Mahboub1 that speculates on the appearance of the future Delta, destined to attract the attention of enthusiasts given its glorious past.